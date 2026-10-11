Nissan to launch China-developed pickup truck in Mexico

Visitors gather at the 29th Chengdu International Auto Show held at the Western China International Expo City in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, on August 21, 2026. Photo: VCG

Japanese automaker Nissan announced on Saturday that it will launch the Frontier Pro pickup truck in Mexico this month, a model that is produced by a joint venture in China. It's the first time Nissan has exported cars developed and manufactured in China to a third market, according to a company press release seen on its website.Industry observers called the move a notable example of how global automakers are relying on China not only as a manufacturing base, but also as a hub for research, development and export. The move could help Nissan strengthen competitiveness in overseas markets by combining Chinese supply chain edge with its global sales network, industry experts said.According to the company, the pickup has been developed by Zhengzhou Nissan Automobile Co, a joint venture with China's Dongfeng Motor Corp Ltd."This is the first Nissan model that was developed, produced and exported to overseas markets," the company said, adding that the launch reflects the deepening of Nissan's "in China, for the world" strategy and highlights China's rising importance as a global innovation and export hub for Nissan.In June, Nissan showcased the Primera model in the Philippines, a car based on the N7 electric vehicle sedan produced by Dongfeng Nissan.The trend is not limited to Nissan. Honda launched its China-produced battery-electric Insight in Japan in April, becoming the first Japanese automaker to sell a China-made car domestically.Industry experts said that this "research and development -manufacturing-export" integration model illustrates how China's auto industry has evolved from a production base into a global R&D hub."In the past, multinational automakers viewed China mainly as a regional production base and sales market. Now, more and more companies are adopting 'in China, for the world' approach," Wang Peng, associate research fellow at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Sunday.Wang said that a complete industrial system, large-scale application scenarios, plus a deep pool of engineering talent, and a stable policy environment are helping make China an increasingly attractive place for vehicle innovation.According to Nissan's announcement, the Frontier Pro will enter the Mexican market first, before expanding to other regions. By the end of 2026, the model is expected to reach other Latin American markets, as well as the Philippines and the Middle East.Industry experts said that this kind of cross-border cooperation has broken the old pattern in which a small number of countries monopolized high-end automotive technology. It allows emerging markets such as Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East to access cost-effective and high-quality cars.By enabling local R&D, local manufacturing and global delivery, the model reflects how multinational carmakers are increasingly embedding themselves in China's innovation ecosystem, while also contributing to the resilience and diversification of the global automotive industry, Wang said.