Shameless deception

Liu Rui has been a cartoonist for Global Times since 2003. She is interested in political cartoons and illustrations.
Taiwan Lai Ching-te Illustration: Liu Rui/GT
Lai Ching-te called Taiwan a “city upon a hill” in his “Double Ten” speech. In reality, K-shaped ...
China’s Ministry of National Defense spokesperson on Sunday slammed Taiwan regional leader Lai Ching-te’s so-called “Double Ten” speech ...
Lai Ching-te's so-called "Double Ten" speech this year dressed up an illusory picture in so-called people-centered livelihood, universal ...