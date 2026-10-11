CARTOON
Shameless deception
By
Liu Rui

Liu Rui has been a cartoonist for Global Times since 2003. She is interested in political cartoons and illustrations.

Liu Rui
Published: Oct 11, 2026 09:18 PM
Taiwan Lai Ching-te Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

Taiwan Lai Ching-te Illustration: Liu Rui/GT


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