China's Ministry of National Defense

China's Ministry of National Defense spokesperson on Sunday slammed Taiwan regional leader Lai Ching-te's so-called "Double Ten" speech for hyping up "mainland military threat" and pushing increased defense spending, saying Lai's remarks expose his attempt to seek "Taiwan independence" through military buildup and by soliciting external support.According to reports, Lai Ching-te recently delivered his so-called "Double Ten" speech, in which he hyped up claims that the Chinese mainland has continued to use military actions to pressure the Taiwan region and change the status quo across the Taiwan Straits, while calling for increased defense spending and stronger "whole-of-society defense resilience."In response, spokesperson Chen Xi said that there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is part of China. This is the true status quo across the Taiwan Straits. Lai stubbornly clings to a "Taiwan independence" position, distorts right and wrong, hypes up the so-called "mainland military threat," and incites confrontation across the Straits. His attempts to seek "Taiwan independence" through military buildup and by soliciting external support.once again expose his nature as a source of trouble for Taiwan and a threat to peace, Chen said.In recent years, for their own partisan interests, the DPP authorities have pursued "independence" and resisted reunification, courted external forces, pushed so-called "whole-of-society mobilization" and attempted to turn the entire island into a battlefield. In doing so, they are tying the residents of Taiwan to the chariot of "Taiwan independence," undermining stability across the Taiwan Straits and sacrificing the Taiwan region's future, Chen said.The spokesperson noted that the PLA's regular exercises and training around the Taiwan island are aimed at deterring separatist moves for "Taiwan independence" and interference by external forces, and at safeguarding the security and well-being of residents in Taiwan. They are fully justified and beyond reproach.Chen said that "Taiwan independence" is fundamentally incompatible with peace across the Taiwan Straits. National reunification is an irresistible historical trend, a just cause and the aspiration of the people.We hope that Taiwan compatriots will fully recognize the extreme danger and harm posed by the Lai authorities' obstinate pursuit of "Taiwan independence," and join us in resolutely opposing "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and external interference, jointly safeguarding a peaceful and tranquil homeland and sharing the benefits and glory of national rejuvenation, Chen said.Global Times