Lai is saboteur of cross Straits peace and a creator of crises in Taiwan Straits, Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson says on Lai’s May 20 speech





Regarding cross-Straits ties related contents in Taiwan regional leader Lai Ching-te's May 20 speech and media briefing, Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said on Wednesday that Lai’s speech is rife with lies and deception, hostility and confrontation.Stubbornly clinging to the erroneous stance of “Taiwan independence”, he peddles fallacies such as so called “sovereign independence” and “mutual non subordination”, hypes up the “mainland threat”, escalates cross Straits confrontation, and deliberately pursues “Taiwan independence through military means” and “relying on external forces for separatist gains,” undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits.This once again confirms that he is nothing short of a saboteur of cross Straits peace and a creator of crises in the Taiwan Straits, Chen said.While continuing to advocate “Taiwan independence” separatism and manipulate anti mainland sentiments, he hypocritically claims to promote cross Straits dialogue and exchanges, attempting to mislead public in Taiwan and deceive international public opinion. These habitual tricks have been seen through by a growing number of Taiwan people, Chen said.“His deceptive and provocative acts are bound to meet firm opposition from compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Straits and the international community, and are doomed to failure,” Chen added.Taiwan is China’s Taiwan and has never been a country — not in the past, and will never be one in the future. The Taiwan question is a leftover issue from China’s civil war in the 1940s. No matter how elections are held or who is elected in the Taiwan region after 1949, none can change Taiwan’s status as an inalienable part of China, sever the historical and legal bond that both sides of the Taiwan Straits belong to one China, or break the iron clad rule that the future of Taiwan can only be decided by all Chinese people, including Taiwan compatriots, Chen added.Safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the unwavering will of all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation. “We will never allow any individual or force to pursue separatist schemes for ‘Taiwan independence’ under any pretext,” Chen said.The spokesperson added that "Taiwan independence" and cross-Straits peace are irreconcilable as fire and water, and is the chief culprit undermining cross Straits peace and stability.“We will uphold the one China principle and the 1992 Consensus, extensively unite Taiwan compatriots, resolutely combat ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist activities, and safeguard peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits. The irresistible tide of the motherland’s eventual and inevitable reunification surges forward relentlessly,” Chen said.Global Times