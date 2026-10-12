China does not have info of Chinese casualties, stands ready to help within capacity over Nepali landslide and flood: FM spokesperson

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Following a serious flash flood on the Budhi Gandaki River in Gorkha District of Nepal on Sunday triggered by a landslide, a journalist noted that the area is part of a major trekking route, and asked whether any Chinese citizens had been affected by the flood at a regular press conference of the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday.Spokesperson Mao Ning said in response that she does not have the information of casualties among Chinese citizens in the disaster. Mao expressed condolences to the Nepali side and said that China stands ready to provide assistance within its capacity in light of Nepal's needs.Global Times