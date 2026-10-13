CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Chinese FM spokesperson urges US to stop sending wrong signals to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces
By Global Times Published: Oct 13, 2026 02:54 PM
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning



In response to a media inquiry about the US' latest remarks on China's countermeasures against politicians from Paraguay and Belize, Chinese FM spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday that the one-China principle is a basic norm governing international relations, a prevailing consensus in the international community and the political foundation of China-US relations. 

The US should abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiqués, prudently handle the Taiwan question and stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, Mao noted.

Global Times
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