Chinese FM spokesperson urges US to stop sending wrong signals to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

In response to a media inquiry about the US' latest remarks on China's countermeasures against politicians from Paraguay and Belize, Chinese FM spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday that the one-China principle is a basic norm governing international relations, a prevailing consensus in the international community and the political foundation of China-US relations.The US should abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiqués, prudently handle the Taiwan question and stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, Mao noted.Global Times