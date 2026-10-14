CHINA / MILITARY
Chinese PLA Navy sends Liaoning Carrier task group to waters of Western Pacific for training
By Global Times Published: Oct 14, 2026 09:39 AM
The Type 075 amphibious assault ship Anhui (hull number 33) conducts a joint exercise with the Liaoning carrier group. Photo: Screenshot from the CCTV News

The Type 075 amphibious assault ship Anhui (hull number 33) conducts a joint exercise with the Liaoning carrier group. Photo: Screenshot from the CCTV News


The Chinese PLA Navy on Wednesday sent the Liaoning Carrier task group to the waters of the Western Pacific to conduct training, which is organized in accordance with annual routine training plan, aiming to test and improve the group's realistic training level and continuously enhance the capabilities to execute missions. 

The move is in compliance with relevant international law and practices and not directed against any specific country or target, the PLA Navy said in a statement.

Global Times
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