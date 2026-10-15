Chinese commerce minister meets Tim Cook; Apple to ‘further expand business in China’

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met with Apple Executive Chairman Tim Cook in Beijing on October 15, 2026. Photo: Ministry of Commerce website

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on Thursday met with Apple Executive Chairman Tim Cook in Beijing, where they exchanged views on issues including China-US economic and trade relations, artificial intelligence (AI) development and Apple's business in China.Wang stressed that Apple could play a bridging role in communication and contribute to the sustained, stable and sound development of China-US economic and trade relations, according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM).Wang said that, under the guidance of the consensus reached between the two heads of state on building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability based on respect, fairness and reciprocity, China-US economic and trade consultations have yielded positive results.Cook said that Apple is optimistic about China's development prospects, will further expand its business in China, and is willing to play an active role in promoting the stable and sound development of US-China economic and trade relations, according to the MOFCOM.Wang said that China is unswervingly expanding high-standard opening-up, continuously improving business environment, expanding and upgrading its consumer market, and steadily growing its green supply chains.This will provide broader space for multinational enterprises to invest in China and shift toward smart, green and innovation-driven development, he said, encouraging Apple to continue to further expand in the Chinese market and share in the development opportunities of Chinese modernization.