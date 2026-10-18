Moscow State University launches probe into student wearing Japanese wartime 'rising sun flag' in class: Chinese student association

A view of the main building of Lomonosov Moscow State University. Photo: VCG

Moscow State University (MSU) has launched an investigation into an incident in which a Chinese student in the university's Faculty of History was seen wearing a Japanese militarism-related "rising sun flag" during class, according to a statement issued by the university's Chinese Students and Scholars Association (CSSA) on Saturday. The university is expected to announce the results of the investigation soon, the statement said.The student's behavior sparked widespread outrage among Chinese students in the university and across public opinion in China. CSSA said in its statement that the incident took place on Wednesday. Since then, its representatives have repeatedly contacted university and faculty administrators, both in person and online, to express serious concerns and call for a thorough investigation. The association urged the university to take the incident seriously, handle the matter in accordance with applicable laws and university regulations, and respond to their concerns in a timely manner.According to CSSA, university officials said the student's behavior seriously ran counter to the university's educational principles and disrupted normal teaching activities. The university has formally initiated an internal investigation, the statement said.After receiving reports from other students in the university, the CSSA gathered feedback from students and faculty members, collected relevant images and sought to verify the circumstances of the incident with the parties concerned, according to the statement.The "rising sun flag" is a symbol of Japan's history of militarist aggression, and it carries painful memories for Chinese people. Any public display, glorification or disregard of the flag's historical associations is an affront to Chinese national sentiment and the memory of those who suffered during Japan's wartime aggression, according to the statement.According to the Xinhua News Agency, the "rising sun flag" is also a symbol of Japan's colonial rule in Asia.CSSA said it had promptly reported the incident, along with relevant evidence and updates on its communications with the university, to the education section of the Chinese Embassy in Russia. It urged Chinese students at the university to express their patriotic sentiments rationally, be safe and avoid physical confrontations or other escalatory actions.The association stressed that the incident was an extreme and wrongful act by an individual student and did not represent the broader Chinese student community at MSU. It said Chinese students at the university had expressed strong indignation over the incident and condemned the student's conduct, reiterating their opposition to any actions that disregard historical suffering or cross national and historical boundaries.The association said it would continue to follow the university's handling of the incident and cooperate with both university authorities and the Chinese Embassy's education section.There is no room for ambiguity or compromise when it comes to national dignity, national interests and historical principles, the CSSA stressed.Global Times