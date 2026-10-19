Chinese actress cancels Bangkok fan meeting amid embassy travel safety alert

Bai Lu Photo: IC

Chinese actress Bai Lu on Monday canceled her fan meeting in Bangkok scheduled for Sunday, citing risk warnings following recent alleged missing, scam incidents in Thailand, and pledged to compensate eligible fans for related flight and hotel cancellation or change fees.According to a statement released by Bai’s official studio on Sina Weibo, the Meet & Love Bai Lu Special Fan Meeting, scheduled for October 25 in Bangkok, had been canceled following consultations with the platform amid recent risk warnings.Bai, whose original name is Bai Mengyan, is a Chinese actress and model born in 1994 and best known for her roles in TV series such as Untouchable Lovers, One and Only and Forever and Ever.The statement said that the fan meeting was canceled after careful assessment, with the safety of attendees and trouble-free travel arrangements identified as the studio’s and organizers’ top priorities.The statement also said that Bai and her studio offered to compensate eligible domestic and overseas fans who purchased tickets through official channels for actual flight and hotel cancellation or change fees related to the canceled Bangkok event, covering travel from October 24 to 26.The Chinese Embassy in Thailand warned last Friday that there had recently been several cases of Chinese nationals going missing, being illegally detained or being deceived into traveling onward to the Thai-Myanmar border after entering Thailand.The embassy said criminals had lured Chinese nationals to Thailand under the pretext of high-paying jobs, business visits, investment opportunities and project invitations, then subjected them to criminal acts, threatening their personal safety and property. It also warned of recent scams targeting livestreamers and performers in China with fraudulent invitations to filming and performance engagements.The Chinese Embassy in Thailand urged Chinese nationals visiting the country to stay alert to scams and take precautions to ensure their safety.Global Times