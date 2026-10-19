Danish man’s Chinese steamed bun stall drawing 100-meter-long queue goes viral on Chinese social media

Photo: Screenshot from PeterQQVlog, Peter's own Xiaohongshu account

A recent video of a Danish man and his Chinese wife selling Chinese steamed buns and making over 50,000 yuan ($7,473) in revenue in a single day's sale went viral on social media. According to PeterQQVlog, the man's Xiaohongshu account, customers queued at his stall for nine hours, with the line stretching approximately 100 meters at one point.Behind the bustling scene lies a cross-cultural family story. Peter learned how to make buns from his Chinese mother-in-law, who is from Southwest China's Sichuan Province. He put those skills to use at a festival in Copenhagen, where he and his wife were vendors selling Chinese steamed buns.According to Peter's vlog, his mother-in-law was moved to tears after having seen the long queue outside her son-in-law's stall. She also expressed pride in seeing the buns made from her recipes became so popular at the festival.His mother-in-law said in the video that "you would never imagine as a kid that a foreigner would have learned the recipe, made the buns so popular among the local Danish people. A dream of life came true."Peter also expressed pride in the vlog. He said he was proud to have learned these skills and hoped to bring authentic Chinese cuisine to Denmark, giving local community the opportunity to experience another culinary experience.The story also sparked discussions on Chinese social media. Commenting under a related topic on Sina Weibo 'Danish Man Goes Viral Selling Chinese Buns And Earns Over 50,000 Yuan A Day,' one user wrote: "Taking the comforting flavors of everyday Chinese food abroad is not just a way to make money, but also a way to share Chinese flavors with the world."Another commented: "Chinese snacks can go global." These comments reflect the delight some Chinese social media users feel at seeing traditional Chinese food welcomed overseas, as well as their hopes for Chinese culinary culture to reach a wider international audience.Global Times