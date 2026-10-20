Reports of Starbucks China’s ‘purchase-for-seating’ rule spark debate; some stores ‘yet to receive official notice’

A Starbucks store Photo: VCG

Reports of a new Starbucks' rule in China requiring customers to make a purchase before taking a seat have sparked heated discussion on Chinese social media, with some worrying it could undermine the brand's "third place" concept, and others welcoming the move as a way to curb long-term seat occupancy by non-paying customers.An image circulating online shows a poster titled "Starbucks 'Third Place' Initiative," alongside multiple packaged signs reading "Starbucks store space: Please make a purchase before taking a seat." Some netizens reportedly claimed that the rule would take effect on Tuesday.According to the coffee shop brand's official website, Starbucks' "third place" refers to a safe, accessible space between home and work where people can make friends and build connections and feel part of their communities.The Global Times contacted three Starbucks stores in Beijing, all of which said they had not yet received notice of the new rule. As of press time, Global Times reporters had not found an official announcement from Starbucks confirming the reported rule."We have not received any official notice requiring customers to make a purchase before taking a seat for the time being. We will have to wait for specific instructions from the company regarding the details and implementation of the policy," a store employee told the Global Times on Tuesday.However, some media outlets reported that employees at certain Starbucks stores had confirmed receiving notice of the new requirement.An online report published on Monday quoted one employee as saying: "The rule will take effect this month, and stores nationwide will begin implementing it tomorrow [October 20]."The employee said customers would be encouraged to purchase products before using the seating area, but the rule would not be applied indiscriminately. Delivery workers, passersby seeking shelter from the rain, on-duty personnel such as security guards working near the store, and pregnant women needing a temporary rest would be allowed to enter and rest without making a purchase. The store would also provide free hot water, the employee said.Regarding enforcement, the employee said the store would put up signs explaining the rule. "We will not rigidly require everyone to make a purchase. If customers have already taken a seat, we will remind them of the rule, depending on the specific circumstances at the store," the employee said.When a Global Times reporter contacted Starbucks' official customer service, representatives did not directly confirm whether the new rule would be introduced, saying only that "the brand is committed to creating a comfortable 'third place' and hopes to provide a comfortable environment for every customer."The images have also triggered discussions on social media. Some netizens expressed concern that the new rule could undermine Starbucks' role as a place to sit and relax under its 'third place' concept and lead to disputes between customers and store employees.One user wrote in the comments under a discussion post on RedNote: "I had witnessed an argument at a Starbucks store in September after a customer who had not made a purchase was asked to leave."Others voiced support, arguing that the rule could help address the problem of people occupying seats for extended periods without making purchases and protect the interests of paying customers."Hopefully this will happen, otherwise it can get really noisy. I go there mainly for the environment," one Chinese netizen commented. Another described the reported rule as "reasonable," saying that people who need a seat could otherwise be left without one.This is not the first time similar disputes have arisen at Starbucks stores in China. In September, a Starbucks store in Nanchong, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, drew attention after chaining up some tables and chairs outside its entrance. Store staff said the seats had originally been provided for customers, but were locked because people frequently occupied them.In July, a netizen posted a video showing signs requiring customers to make a purchase before taking a seat at a Starbucks store in Tianjin. The tables also displayed notices prohibiting outside food and beverages, according to media reports.Starbucks has faced similar discussions over seating policies in other markets.In January 2025, Starbucks introduced a new code of conduct across its company-owned stores in the US and Canada, reversing its open-door policy and prioritizing paying customers' access to store facilities, per AP News.