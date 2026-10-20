China raises serious concerns over UK detention and questioning of Chinese nationals

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The Chinese Embassy in UK has urged Chinese nationals to protect personal property and privacy, amid multiple cases involving prolonged questioning and seizure of electronic devices by British border officials.Multiple Chinese nationals have been detained and questioned for extended periods when entering or leaving the UK, with personal electronic devices, including mobile phones, also seized in several cases, the embassy said on Tuesday.The cases involved several members of Chinese trade and business delegations visiting the UK, Chinese nationals traveling to visit relatives privately, and ordinary tourists, according to a post published on the Consular Affairs WeChat account of the Chinese Embassy in the UK.British border officials claimed that their actions were taken in accordance with relevant provisions of the UK's Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019, according to the post.The Chinese Embassy in the UK reminded Chinese nationals to strengthen their awareness of personal safety, safeguard their property and privacy, and familiarize themselves with relevant British regulations and practices to avoid potential inconvenience and losses when entering or leaving the UK.Chinese nationals in the UK who require consular assistance can contact the consular protection and assistance hotlines of the Chinese embassy and consulates in the UK, or the Chinese Foreign Ministry's 24-hour global emergency hotline for consular protection and services.Global Times