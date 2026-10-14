CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Chinese embassy rejects MI5 head‘s claims, urges UK intelligence agencies to stop fabricating and spreading false information related to China
By Global Times Published: Oct 14, 2026 09:37 AM
The rear of the Royal Mint building, which is to house the Chinese embassy in the future and where apartments for hundreds of embassy staff are to be built. Photo: VCG

The rear of the Royal Mint building, which is to house the Chinese embassy in the future and where apartments for hundreds of embassy staff are to be built. Photo: VCG


Commenting on claims by the head of the UK's MI5 accusing China of conducting alleged espionage activities against the UK while releasing the agency's annual threat assessment update, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the UK said that the intelligence official's claims concerning China were completely fabricated and malicious slander, which China firmly opposes and strongly condemns.

China has always upheld the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, poses no threat to any country, and has no interest in interfering in the UK's domestic affairs, the spokesperson stated.

"We urge UK intelligence agencies to stop fabricating and spreading false information related to China, and stop misleading the public and undermining China-UK relations," the spokesperson said.

Global Times 

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