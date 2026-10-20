China unveils first domestically developed 10-megawatt polar icebreaking propulsor

Photo: Screenshot from the CCTV News

China's first domestically developed high-power podded propulsor designed for polar icebreaking vessels rolled off the production line in Shanghai on Tuesday, marking a major breakthrough in the independent development of core equipment for polar vessels and ending its previous reliance on foreign suppliers in this specialized field, China Central Television (CCTV) reported Tuesday.The 10-megawatt system, developed by Powermaster Marine is expected to arrive at a European shipyard in late November before being installed on a vessel in February 2027, with shipboard testing scheduled for June and delivery readiness expected between August and October, according to Shanghai Observer, a news platform affiliated with Jiefang Daily.Often described as the "heart" of polar vessels, podded propulsors must withstand repeated impacts from ice and harsh effects of extremely low temperatures. This places exceptionally high demands on structural strength, stable power output and long-term reliability. The new system underwent full-scale testing for the first time in China on a domestic 40-megawatt full-load test platform to assess the equipment's performance under extreme conditions, CCTV reported.According to Shanghai Observer, the testing included 18 rigorous checks, including trials at 150 percent overload and 120 percent overspeed.Zhou Hao, chairman and general manager of Powermaster Marine, said the propulsor can operate at 160 percent of its rated torque under icebreaking conditions and break through ice up to 2.1 meters thick, including 20 centimeters of snow cover. Its all-electric propulsion system and 360-degree rotating design enable icebreaking in both forward and reverse directions.Developing polar capabilities is a key part of China's efforts to become a strong maritime nation. The achievement makes China one of the few countries capable of developing high-power podded propulsion systems for actual use on polar icebreaking vessels, offering Chinese solutions for global polar scientific research, Arctic shipping and resource development in ice-covered regions, according to Shanghai Observer.The project also marks progress in China's efforts in addressing the country's long-standing reliance on imports for high-power podded propulsion systems for polar icebreakers. In February 2025, Powermaster Marine secured China's first shipboard order for a high-power, high-ice-class podded propulsion system, becoming the world's second supplier capable of providing such equipment after Swiss technology group ABB.Wang Peng, an associate research fellow at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Tuesday the achievement marks a major step toward overcoming a longstanding technological bottleneck in China's high-end shipbuilding industry and ending its reliance on overseas suppliers for this type of core propulsion equipment.Wang said the development also marks an important step toward strengthening China's domestic marine equipment supply chain, enabling related industries to move beyond technological testing to practical shipboard applications. This could help enhance the country's capacity to independently develop and manufacture advanced marine equipment while raising standards across the broader supply chain, he noted.The development comes as China expands its polar research capabilities. On September 30, the country's research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2 returned to Shanghai after completing the country's 16th Arctic Ocean expedition, , setting new records for both the scale of the mission and the total number of tasks undertaken, according to the Xinhua News Agency.