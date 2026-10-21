One-China principle is universal consensus of international community: mainland spokesperson on IMF listing Taiwan as Chinese province

Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhang Han

China appreciates relevant international organizations handling Taiwan-related issues in accordance with the one-China principle, Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a regular press conference on Wednesday.Zhang made the remarks in response to a question about the International Monetary Fund (IMF) listing the Taiwan region as a province of China in its latest economic forecast, which prompted a protest from Taiwan's “external affairs” authorities, who called on the IMF to maintain a neutral position."Taiwan is part of China, and the one-China principle is a basic norm governing international relations and a universal consensus of the international community. The Democratic Progressive Party authorities stubbornly adhere to their separatist stance of 'Taiwan independence' and refuse to recognize the one-China principle, which will only bring humiliation upon themselves," Zhang said.Global Times