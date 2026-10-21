China permits, monitors Philippine resupply to illegally grounded vessel at Ren'ai Jiao: CCG spokesperson

File photo of a China Coast Guard (CCG) ship in the South China Sea Photo: VCG

With approval from the Chinese side, the Philippines delivered living necessities to its ship illegally "grounded" at China's Ren'ai Jiao on Wednesday, China Coast Guard (CCG) spokesperson Jiang Lue said, according to a statement from the CCG on Wednesday.The CCG inquired and verified the Philippine vessel conducting the delivery, and monitored the whole process. The CCG will continue to conduct law-enforcement and rights-protection operations in China's Nansha Qundao and its adjacent waters, including Ren'ai Jiao, in accordance with the law, the statement said.Global Times