China to improve detection of magnitude 1.0-2.5 earthquakes under 15th Five-Year Plan

An illustration of a user interface of earthquake warning system. Photo: VCG

China will further improve its earthquake monitoring network during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30), with the goal of enabling the country to detect earthquakes of magnitude 1.0 to 2.5 across different regions, China Central Television (CCTV) News reported on Wednesday, citing information released at a State Council Information Office press conference.According to the report, China will establish dense geophysical observation networks in key areas to monitor ground deformation, fluids and electromagnetic activity. Deep-well observation stations will also be built in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and other regions to obtain scientific data with higher precision and greater spatial and temporal resolution, enhancing the ability to detect earthquake signals.China will also build seismic observation stations in coastal waters and densify the network of seismic monitoring stations in southwestern and northwestern regions, expanding the coverage of seismic monitoring in offshore areas and western China. Various specialized seismic networks will be integrated into the national monitoring system, CCTV News reported.Earthquake monitoring capability is a key indicator in earthquake prevention and disaster reduction. It measures the smallest-magnitude earthquake that a region's seismic network can accurately record. The lower the magnitude threshold, the greater the monitoring capability, the CCTV report explained. Earthquakes below magnitude 3 are generally difficult for people to feel unless they occur at shallow depths.The latest plan builds on China's existing earthquake monitoring and early warning infrastructure. China completed its National Earthquake Early Warning Project in July 2024, establishing a network of 15,899 observation stations across the country, according to a report from the Xinhua News Agency.At the time, authorities said the network could detect earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 or above in most parts of the country, magnitude 2.0 or above in eastern regions and magnitude 1.0 or above in densely populated areas including the Beijing metropolitan area and the Yangtze River Delta.For comparison, Natural Resources Canada says its seismic network can detect all earthquakes with magnitude exceeding 3 in eastern Canada, with the detection threshold reaching magnitude 2.5 or greater in densely populated areas. In the US, the US Geological Survey (USGS) lists a detection threshold of magnitude 1.0 or greater for a seismic monitoring network near Parkfield, California.Global Times