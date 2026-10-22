US investment in China rises 7.7% in Jan-Sep, says Commerce Ministry

A view of the Lujiazui area in Shanghai Photo: VCG
US investment in China rose 7.7 percent in the first nine months of 2026, a senior official from China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday, underscoring continued interest from foreign companies despite the challenging global investment environment.
China's State Council Information Office (SCIO) held a press conference on Thursday regarding the advancement of high-quality commercial development during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30). Speaking at the press conference, Jiang Chenghua, Vice Minister of Commerce, said foreign investment in China from several major sources continued to grow between January and September.
In addition to the 7.7 percent year-on-year increase in US investment, inflows from France rose 31.8 percent, while those from Switzerland increased 26 percent, Jiang said. Investments from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, South Korea, Luxembourg and Canada also posted growth during the period, he added.
Major foreign companies continue to increase their investment in China, and their confidence in deepening their presence in the Chinese market has been further consolidated, Jiang said.
China's efforts to attract foreign investment this year have faced multiple headwinds, including intensifying geopolitical tensions, weak global economic growth, rising uncertainties, and the spread of protectionism and unilateralism, Jiang said, adding that these factors have brought certain difficulties and challenges to the ministry's work in attracting foreign investment, he said.
Addressing voices outside China that have questioned the country's economic outlook and investment climate, Jiang said foreign companies and the international community are in the best position to comment on China's business environment.
He pointed to the 26th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT), held last month in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province, which attracted more than 1,200 delegations from government agencies and businesses across 129 countries and regions, as well as 30 international organizations. Both the number of participating countries and delegations reached record highs, he said, reflecting global investors' continued confidence in the Chinese market.Sean Stein
, president of the US-China Business Council said in an interview with the Global Times in Xiamen that CIFIT is a very important platform for American businesses to learn about the latest developments in China. A delegation of more than 30 US companies attended this year's CIFIT, spanning sectors including sportswear, healthcare, food and beverages, and health and wellness products.
People's Daily reported on October 16 that a new batch of major foreign-invested projects has recently entered operation, including the launch of US auto-parts maker Tenneco's global innovation center in Kunshan, East China's Jiangsu Province, on September 3. The report said foreign capital is moving more quickly into emerging industries and new business tracks, highlighting China's continued appeal as a destination for global investment.
A survey released in March by the American Chamber of Commerce in South China found that 75 percent of respondents planned to reinvest in China within the year, while 45 percent identified China as their top global investment destination.
China has rolled out a series of policies this year, including an action plan to stabilize and improve foreign investment, aimed at expanding market access and enhancing investment facilitation for foreign investors.
Jiang noted that China's 15th Five-Year Plan provides a blueprint for the country's economic and social development over the next five years, while also offering foreign firms a "list of opportunities."
China will continue to build a world-class business environment that is market-oriented, law-based and internationalized, open its doors wider for cooperation, share development dividends, and enable foreign enterprises to deeply participate in the process of Chinese modernization, he said.
Global Times