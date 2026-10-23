China to seek greater progress in ties with Germany and sustain steady growth in China-EU relations: FM on German president’s upcoming visit

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

China is ready to take this visit as an opportunity to consolidate mutual trust, deepen cooperation and pursue innovation, seek greater progress in China-Germany relations, help China-EU relations achieve steady and sustained growth, and inject more positive energy into the world, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday, after the ministry announced that German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will pay a state visit to China from October 27 to 31.Mao said that President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is “an old friend of the Chinese people” who has made positive contributions to the growth of China-Germany relations.According to the spokesperson, this will be German President’s visit to China after nearly eight years. During the trip, Chinese leader will hold talks with him and exchange views on bilateral ties and issues of common concern. Apart from Beijing, President Steinmeier will also visit East China’s Anhui Province.Mao noted that over the 54 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, mutual respect and trust have served as the cornerstone of China-Germany relations, and mutual benefit the key to the success of bilateral cooperation.The two countries have forged strategic consensus through close coordination and achieved shared prosperity via practical cooperation, delivering tangible benefits to their peoples, she added.As the world’s second and third-largest economies, the sound and steady development of the China-Germany comprehensive strategic partnership serves the interests of both sides and meets the expectations of Europe and the wider world, the spokesperson said.Global Times