China urges India to implement border consensus, safeguard peace and tranquility: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China has consistently and strictly abided by the relevant agreements and important understandings between the two countries, conducting routine patrols and management activities in the border areas to safeguard territorial sovereignty and border stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday. He made these remarks in response to reports of another standoff along the China-India border, where an Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson claimed such incidents occur when Chinese troops "deviate from established patrolling patterns."China and India remain in communication through diplomatic and military channels, Guo said. China hopes India will work in the same direction to jointly implement the understandings reached by both sides and take concrete steps to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas, said Guo.Global Times