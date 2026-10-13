CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China firmly opposes India’s assigning so-called standard names, move illegal and invalid: FM spokesperson
By Global Times Published: Oct 13, 2026 03:20 PM
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

China has never recognized the so-called "Union Territory of Ladakh" unilaterally and illegally established by India and firmly opposes India's announcement of so-called standard names, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday. Mao was responding to a question about a statement by India's Ministry of Home Affairs assigning standard names for 28 places, including those in disputed border areas and places under China's actual control, and their inclusion on official maps. 

The move is illegal and invalid and cannot change the fact that the relevant areas in the western section of the China-India boundary have always belonged to China, Mao said.

Global Times


RELATED ARTICLES
China to deepen strategic communication with Russia during Patrushev’s visit: Chinese FM

China is ready to take this visit as an opportunity to work with Russia to deepen strategic communication, ...

Chinese FM slams Philippine blame-shifting over medical evacuation near Ren’ai Jiao, vows firm response to malicious provocations

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Friday rejected Philippine claims about disruptions of a medical evacuation from a ...

China urges Japan’s leaders to heed voices of justice at home: FM

In response to former Japanese foreign minister and Chair of the Association for the Promotion of International Trade ...