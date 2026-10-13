China firmly opposes India’s assigning so-called standard names, move illegal and invalid: FM spokesperson

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

China has never recognized the so-called "Union Territory of Ladakh" unilaterally and illegally established by India and firmly opposes India's announcement of so-called standard names, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday. Mao was responding to a question about a statement by India's Ministry of Home Affairs assigning standard names for 28 places, including those in disputed border areas and places under China's actual control, and their inclusion on official maps.The move is illegal and invalid and cannot change the fact that the relevant areas in the western section of the China-India boundary have always belonged to China, Mao said.Global Times