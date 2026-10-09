Chinese FM rejects Philippine claims about disruptions of medical evacuation near Ren’ai Jiao, vows to safeguard sovereignty and maritime rights

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Friday rejected Philippine claims about disruptions of a medical evacuation from a Philippine vessel illegally grounded at China's Ren'ai Jiao, stressing China will firmly respond to any malicious provocation and resolutely safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks on Friday, reiterating that a Philippine coast guard vessel had entered waters near Ren'ai Jiao in China's Nansha Qundao without China's permission on Thursday morning.The measures taken by the China Coast Guard (CCG) in accordance with laws and regulations were justified and reasonable, Mao said.Following communication between the two sides, China promptly allowed the injured person to be transferred by a small boat on humanitarian grounds and provided necessary assistance, Mao added.Instead of showing appreciation, some individuals in the Philippines disregarded the facts, took information out of context and shifted blame onto China, Mao said. This again exposed their real intention of stirring up trouble and seeking attention, she said, calling such conduct disgraceful.Mao's remarks followed a statement issued on Thursday evening by CCG spokesperson Jiang Lue, who said Philippine coast guard vessel 4409 had traveled to waters near Ren'ai Jiao that day to evacuate an injured person from the Philippine warship illegally grounded there. Jiang also confirmed that out of humanitarian considerations, the Chinese side immediately allowed the Philippine side to transfer the injured person by small boat, and the CCG handled the matter in accordance with the law and regulations, and provided necessary assistance.Jiang said the Philippine side's remarks disregarded the facts, distorted the truth and sought to mislead the public. China has indisputable sovereignty over Nansha Qundao, including Ren'ai Jiao, and their adjacent waters, he said, warning the Philippine side to immediately stop its infringements, provocations and dissemination of false claims.Global Times