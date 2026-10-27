ARTS / CULTURE & LEISURE
Mbappé apologizes for inappropriate remarks in French, Chinese and English after strong backlash in China
By Global Times Published: Oct 27, 2026 08:51 PM
French football player Kylian Mbappé has apologized for his extremely inappropriate remarks that have drawn anger and fierce criticism in China.

French football player Kylian Mbappé has apologized for his extremely inappropriate remarks that have drawn anger and fierce criticism in China.

French football player Kylian Mbappé has apologized for his extremely inappropriate remarks that have drawn anger and fierce criticism in China. In a statement issued on Tuesday and published in French, Chinese and English, he said his comment was "ill-judged" and that "I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world." 

"I have deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I am sincerely sorry," he said in the statement. 

The apology came after a wave of criticism on Chinese social media, where an interview featuring Mbappé circulated widely at the weekend.

At least three Chinese companies have terminated their cooperation with him on Tuesday, and media platforms have taken out content related to the footballer.

Content related to Mbappé could no longer be found on news apps operated by China's state broadcaster CCTV and several other platforms as of Tuesday.

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