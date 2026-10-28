The fleeing of Flavio Bolsonaro exposes the true color of 'American democracy'

Flavio Bolsonaro. Photo: VCG

On Tuesday local time, Flavio Bolsonaro, who lost in the recent Brazilian elections, bypassed standard border controls and departed Brazil for the US. The move sent shockwaves throughout Brazil. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva publicly accused the Bolsonaro family of viewing Brazil as "their second homeland" and the US as their "first" and criticizing them for "licking boots in the US." Meanwhile, the right-wing camp in Brazil was caught entirely off-guard by Bolsonaro's fleeing. Many of his core allies expressed outrage and disappointment over his broken promises and abandonment of his supporters.Far more significant than the personal fate of Bolsonaro, however, is the central revelation of this political farce. In the most explicit fashion, it strips away three layers of fig leaves masking "American democracy."The first layer exposed is the hypocrisy of "respecting other countries' national sovereignty and judicial independence." Bolsonaro faces multiple charges, including money laundering and the illegal acceptance of foreign political donations, and was subject to an explicit travel ban issued by Brazil's Supreme Federal Court. Yet, Washington blithely ignored Brazil's judicial injunction, giving a green light for entry to an individual under investigation who was legally restricted from leaving his home country. Globally, the US routinely accuses other countries of "judicial interference" when they carry out routine law enforcement. Yet, the moment its own interests are involved, Washington brazenly tramples upon the legal authority of host nations, placing its geopolitical self-interest above the sovereignty of others.The second layer exposed is the hollow rhetoric of "defending electoral democracy." Throughout his campaign, Bolsonaro faced persistent external scrutiny over suspected backing by US forces - from his sources of funding and the puppet masters driving public opinion to the core orientation of his policies. His immediate decision to flee to the US following his election loss has laid bare the true face of this "US-backed" candidate to the Brazilian public.The third layer exposed is the false persona of "respecting the independent choices of all peoples." The US styles itself as the "beacon of democracy" for the world, habitually pointing fingers at other countries' elections. Yet, the moment an election outcome strays from Washington's strategic preferences. or when its proxies lose domestic support and face legal accountability, the US freely decides whether to afford them strategic breathing room or discard them like worn-out shoes, depending entirely on its own interests. Fundamentally, Washington treats foreign elections as instruments to serve its own ends, rather than demonstrating genuine respect for the sovereign choices of local populations.Back in 2022, when Jair Bolsonaro was defeated in the presidential election, he fled directly to the US. Today, his son has reenacted the exact same drama of "seeking refuge in the US." Many observers believe these identical actions by two generations of the Bolsonaro family prove that neither ever truly recognized Brazil's democratic rules. For them, participating in elections was never about serving the country within an established political framework, but rather treating elections as a high-stakes political gamble - staying in power to deliver on interest promises made to Washington if they win, and dusting off their hands to flee to the US if they lose. The well-being of the Brazilian people was never their consideration.Flavio Bolsonaro has fled. What he took with him was not merely his own political future, but also the fading illusions that a growing global audience holds regarding "American democracy."