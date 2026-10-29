One-China principle is a broad international consensus: Chinese FM on Pakistan’s reported airspace closure to Taiwan regional airlines

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

The one-China principle is a broad consensus of the international community. To our knowledge, there are no obstacles to international travel for residents from the Taiwan region, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday when asked about Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif's statement on October 28 that Pakistan had closed its airspace to airlines from China's Taiwan region to uphold the one-China policy, becoming the first country in the world to take such a measure.Global Times