Chinese defense ministry slams Philippines for obstructing China’s participation in ADMM-Plus, undermining ASEAN unity

Chinese Ministry of National Defense Spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang

A Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson on Thursday slammed the Philippines for creating numerous obstacles to China's participation in the 13th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) and undermining ASEAN's consensus principle and the forum's open and inclusive spirit.Spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang made the remarks when asked why China had sent a defense attaché to the 13th ADMM-Plus in the Philippines rather than its defense minister.Zhang said ADMM-Plus is the highest-level and largest mechanism for defense and security dialogue and cooperation in the Asia-Pacific. Since its establishment in 2010, it has provided an important platform for countries to strengthen mutual trust and cooperation and safeguard regional peace and stability.Zhang said that, as this year's ADMM-Plus chair, the Philippines had allowed certain politicians to act recklessly, abuse the multilateral platform for their own ends and create numerous obstacles to China's participation. These actions seriously undermined ASEAN's principle of consensus, contravened the open and inclusive spirit of ADMM-Plus, breached basic diplomatic etiquette and infringed upon China's legitimate rights as a member of the mechanism. Most ASEAN countries had questioned and opposed these actions, he said.Against this backdrop, China nevertheless decided to send a representative, demonstrating its firm support for ASEAN centrality and its responsible approach to regional defense and security cooperation, Zhang said.By persisting in holding ASEAN hostage and stirring up trouble, the Philippines would undermine the reputation of ADMM-Plus, damage solidarity and mutual trust among ASEAN members, and ultimately harm the fundamental interests of the Philippines, other countries in the region and their peoples, he added.The ministry had previously announced that the defense attaché at the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines would represent China at the 13th ADMM-Plus. The Chinese side will exchange views with other parties on upholding dialogue and enhancing mutual understanding and trust, and reiterate China's firm support to ASEAN centrality in the regional architecture to promote regional defense and security dialogue and cooperation, and safeguard peace and stability in the region.This marks China's lowest-level representation at ADMM-Plus since its inaugural meeting in 2010.