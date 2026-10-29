Chinese Defense Ministry responds to media report on China's third-generation nuclear submarine’s missile test

Chinese Ministry of National Defense Spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang

When asked to comment on Xinhua News Agency's first disclosure that China's newest-generation nuclear submarine had participated in a strategic missile test launch, a Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson responded at a Thursday press conference.The question noted that Xinhua published an article on October 17, which disclosed for the first time that the Long March nuclear submarine had advanced to its third generation and successfully organized a submarine-launched strategic missile test.This was the first time there was explicit disclosure by state media that the newest-generation nuclear submarine had participated in such a test, prompting speculation abroad about the Type 096 strategic nuclear submarine. Some analysts noted that the disclosure, which came during the US-Japan "Keen Sword 27" exercise, was clearly targeted, the question claimed.Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said he was not aware of the specific situation mentioned. He added that our land and rivers continue to renew themselves, and the Long March carries on. China's nuclear submarine development has followed a path of self-reliance and independent innovation, reflecting a major country's efforts to forge its own sword. This has provided solid support for responding to a complex external environment and safeguarding national strategic security.Meanwhile, another question noted that a press conference for the 16th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, to be held in December, was held in mid-month. At the press conference, organizers announced that "multiple types of major combat equipment will make their public debut at the airshow." Netizens are wondering whether new stealth fighters, airborne reconnaissance aircraft or more new unmanned equipment will appear.The question also cited recent media reports suggesting that several KJ-3000 aircraft may have been spotted near an aircraft manufacturing plant, indicating that the aircraft has entered mass production.Zhang said the scale and influence of Airshow China continue to expand, increasingly serving as an important window for showcasing China's achievements in national defense and aerospace development, as well as an international event anticipated by military enthusiasts at home and abroad. He advised the public to follow official sources for authoritative information on the specific content and schedule of this year's airshow.Citing new satellite imagery, US media outlet The War Zone (TWZ) claims on October 22 that four of China's new KJ-3000 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft, also referred to as the KJ-20, have been seen in a Chinese aircraft production facility.Global Times