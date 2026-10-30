Chinese Embassy in Mexico slams US officials’ malicious smears against China-Mexico cooperation

Landmark buildings at Constitution Square, Mexico City, Mexico, on November 27, 2025 Photo: VCG

The Chinese Embassy in Mexico expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to US officials' claims that China welcomes instability in Mexico and that Chinese companies cannot be trusted, slamming them of spreading falsehoods and deliberately sowing discord between China and Mexico relations.On October 28, US Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson and US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Ricardo Pita Macedo made unwarranted attacks on China and China-Mexico cooperation at an event in Mexico. They falsely claimed that China "would benefit" from a chaotic and insecure Mexico and that Chinese companies "cannot be trusted." These remarks disregard the facts, turn truth on its head and deliberately seek to sow discord between China and Mexico. The Chinese Embassy in Mexico expresses strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition, the Chinese Embassy in Mexico said in a statement on Friday.China has consistently supported Mexico in safeguarding its sovereignty and security and achieving development and stability. The claim that China "would benefit" from a chaotic and insecure Mexico is entirely fabricated and a malicious smear, embassy said.Drug demand in the US creates a market and generates enormous profits for drug trafficking groups , while the flow of illegal firearms and drug money from the US into Mexico fuel violent crime, seriously endangering the lives of the Mexican people and public security. "Rather than addressing these issues, US officials have invented claims about Chinese 'malice.' Are they truly concerned about Mexico, or are they diverting attention and shirking responsibility?" the embassy asked.The claim that Chinese companies "cannot be trusted" is equally absurd. Even as US officials disparage Chinese companies, they are actively drumming up business for US energy and natural gas companies, an unseemly display of self-interest. Labeling anything that benefits the US "trustworthy" while branding anything that stands its exclusive interests "untrustworthy" shows just how little Washington's notion of "trust" is worth. Using political means to squeeze out competitors undermines Mexico's right to choose its own partners, said the embassy.In the statement, the embassy said that smearing China will solve none of the problems between the US and Mexico. China remains firmly committed to safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests and deepening friendly cooperation with Mexico.We urge the US officials concerned to stop smearing China and undermining China-Mexico relations. Addressing their own problems and fulfilling their responsibilities is the proper approach toward Mexico and regional cooperation, said the embassy.Global Times