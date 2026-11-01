Online wedding invitation draws thousands of strangers to a village in SW China, sparking discussion about grassroots solidarity

Thousands of strangers gather for a villager's wedding in Yiliang county, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, on October 31, 2026. Photo: screenshot of CNS video

After a 24-year-old man in Yiliang county, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, posted an open wedding invitation on social media, thousands of people from across China showed up, turning a feared lonely celebration into a heartwarming gathering that some online observers dubbed "possibly China's biggest wedding ever." The wedding continued to spark online discussion after it ended on Saturday. Some criticized it as a marketing tactic, while most praised the kindness, generosity and strong sense of community among Chinese people.The groom, Xu Chenghong, who goes by the online name Xiaoxiaoxu, posted a video ahead of his wedding on October 25 inviting netizens to his wedding as he was worried the occasion would be too quiet because he had few relatives to invite. His father died when he was 3, and his mother later remarried. His grandmother, who had raised him, also passed away, leaving him and his elder brother to rely on each other, as reported by China News Service.The invitation drew a flood of responses, many from people saying they would come. Others urged visitors to be considerate and travel within their means, citing concerns over accommodation, traffic and logistics. Xu said he had informed the village committee and reminded visitors to prioritize safety, per the report.Xu said that he had not expected such a large response. Many hotels in Luowang township were fully booked, and local restaurants saw business surge, according to The Paper. The actual number of guests at the wedding exceeded 10,000, according to media reports.Videos of the wedding have since attracted renewed attention online and circulated beyond China. While the scale of the event and some issues raised during livestreams prompted questions from some netizens about whether the invitation had been planned in advance as a marketing tactic, others focused on the spontaneous goodwill it had brought out."I saw the kindness deeply rooted in our bones at this wedding in a mountain village," one netizen commented."The Chinese people's spirit of solidarity has never changed. We may be strangers, but we are willing to support one another; we may share no blood ties, yet we can become family. This simple spirit of looking out for one another is the most moving force hidden in everyday life," the netizen wrote.The story has also circulated on X and resonated with international audiences. "Why I love China," one commenter wrote. "China's community spirit is beautiful and unbreakable," netizen @Smita wrote on X. Another commented: "What started as a lonely worry turned into an unforgettable village festival filled with love."Some international netizens also drew comparisons with their own communities, expressing the hope that people in their neighborhoods would show the same willingness to come together for one another.According to the Beijing News, the hardships Xu has endured are what moved so many netizens to sympathize with him, while the overwhelming response to his invitation reflects a valuable social trait in China: grassroots mutual assistance.Traditional rural weddings and village feasts are familiar expressions of Chinese folk culture, carrying a deep nostalgia and emotional ties. But at heart, people came from different places not just to participate in a celebration, but to give one another warmth and support, the report noted.