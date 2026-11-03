Chinese FM urges Philippine side to rein in relevant individuals, saying bilateral relations face malicious interference at present

Photo: IC

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the Philippine side to rein in relevant individuals and send a rational and unified message on its China policy, in a phone conversation on Tuesday with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro. Lazaro said the Philippines remains committed to its one-China policy, and is willing to resolve maritime and other issues with China through dialogue and consultation.China-Philippines relations are facing malicious interference at present, said Wang, Xinhua News Agency reported.Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that a few Philippine politicians, out of political prejudice and self-interest, have repeatedly attacked and smeared China, noting that such deeds are irrational and intolerable, according to Xinhua.These Philippine politicians have crossed China's red lines, politicized normal economic, trade and people-to-people exchanges, and infringed upon the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese personnel and institutions in the Philippines, Wang said, noting that such actions also undermined the Philippines' international image, according to a readout released by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Wang urged the Philippine side to rein in relevant individuals and send a rational and unified message on its China policy. China's resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity and achieve national reunification remains unwavering. The Philippines should fully implement its one-China policy and exercise caution in its words and actions on maritime-related issues, Wang said, per release.Lazaro said the Philippines attaches great importance to its relations with China and hopes to develop stable and predictable bilateral ties.At a time when countries around the world are facing challenges in areas such as the economy and energy, communication between the Philippines and China would help manage differences, improve bilateral relations, and promote regional peace and stability, Lazaro said, according to the release.The Philippines remains committed to its one-China policy, and this position will not change, and it is also willing to resolve maritime and other issues with China through dialogue and consultations, Lazaro added.The two sides reached a basic consensus on improving and developing bilateral ties, agreeing to maintain diplomatic dialogue, oppose malicious provocations, and responsibly manage differences and expand shared interests, according to the release.Global Times