Uzbek president’s new book highlights shared development vision with China

The Chinese version of a new book by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev titled "Uzbekistan on the Path to Sustainable Development and Prosperity"

A new book by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, presented in its Chinese-language edition in Beijing on October 30, highlights the shared development vision and growing cooperation between China and Uzbekistan, offering Chinese readers insights into Uzbekistan's domestic reforms, foreign policy and development priorities.The Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in China presented the Chinese version of a new book by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on October 30 in Beijing. Titled "Uzbekistan on the Path to Sustainable Development and Prosperity," the book highlights the shared governance philosophy and aligned development strategy in both Uzbekistan and China.In his address, Uzbek Ambassador to China Farhod Arziev said that the book brings together speeches by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan on domestic and foreign policy, as well as interviews and articles published in foreign media during the period from 2021 to 2025. These materials reflect the comprehensive reforms being implemented to build a New Uzbekistan.This book will undoubtedly serve as an important source of information for Chinese and international audiences about the far-reaching reforms being implemented in Uzbekistan under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the development of New Uzbekistan, and the key priorities of the country's domestic and foreign policy, said Arziev.Published by China's prestigious People's Publishing House, the book will be distributed to China's central government institutions, higher education institutions, national and regional libraries, research and analytical institutions, cultural and humanitarian centers, and media organizations, Ambassador Arziev said.

Olim Davlatov, advisor to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, gives a speech at the launch ceremony in Beijing on October 30, 2026. Photos: Courtesy of the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in China

During his speech, Olim Davlatov, advisor to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, said that the book covers the issues of the president of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoev in 2021-25, large-scale reforms in Uzbekistan, the activities of Uzbekistan within the United Nations and Shanghai Cooperation Organization, regional cooperation, sustainable development and economic diplomacy.The book's coverage of relations with China is of particular importance for understating the substance and development of the cooperation of China and Uzbekistan, said Davlatov.The political will, mutual trust and regular dialogue of the leaders of Uzbekistan and China have elevated bilateral relations to a high level, Davlatov noted.Odiljon Tojiev, chairman of the Board of the National Media Association of Uzbekistan and member of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis, said that in recent years, relations between Uzbekistan and China have reached a new stage. "Today, our bilateral ties continue to develop steadily on the basis of mutual respect, trust and shared development goals," said Tojiev.The transformation being carried out under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is focused on human dignity, the well-being of the people and the building of a just society, Tojiev said.Talking about the alignment in development strategy between China and Uzbekistan, Tojiev said that both countries are steadily implementing strategies aimed at advancing digitalization, promoting environmental sustainability and improving quality of life. These include China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for national economic and social development and Uzbekistan's "Uzbekistan-2030" Strategy.