Uzbekistan photo exhibition showcases growth; envoy stresses bilateral cooperation has deepened

Saidkamol Agzamkhodjaev, minister-counselor of the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in China, gives opening remarks at the photo exhibition in Beijing on July 21, 2026. Photos: Dong Feng/GT

The Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in China hosted a photo exhibition themed "Dynamic Development of Uzbekistan" at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) secretariat in Beijing on July 21.Saidkamol Agzamkhodjaev, minister-counselor of the Uzbek Embassy in China, said that China and Uzbekistan have witnessed steady growth in bilateral relations, broadly encompassing key areas.In his opening remarks, Agzamkhodjaev said that the exhibition is dedicated to the rich history and culture as well as the contemporary development of Uzbekistan, reflecting the most important events and achievements of his homeland's development since its independence.2026 marks the 35th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan.Agzamkhodjaev said that the photo exhibition features the construction of the New Uzbekistan, offering visitors an opportunity to experience the history, culture and modernity of Uzbekistan.He also shared that building on large-scale reforms, Uzbekistan is taking consistent steps to further its sustainable development. In 2025, the country's GDP grew by 7.7 percent, attracting $43 billion in investment.Meanwhile, as 2026 marks the 25th anniversary of the SCO, Agzamkhodjaev highlighted this occasion, underlining that as one of the founding states of the SCO, Uzbekistan remains firmly committed to the SCO's core principles - the "Shanghai Spirit."Talking about the development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and China, the senior diplomat said that Uzbekistan and China are all-round strategic partners with centuries-old ties of friendship dating back to the time of the ancient Silk Road.In recent years, the bilateral relations have demonstrated steady growth, broadly encompassing key areas, from political dialogue and security to comprehensive trade and economic cooperation and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.The solid foundation of our bilateral relations is the close and sincere relationship between the heads of the state, he noted.A number of major joint investment projects are being implemented in various sectors including high technology, alternative energy and chemicals, he elaborated.The historical and cultural proximity of our countries fosters active tourism exchanges. The visa-free policy introduced between Uzbekistan and China in June 2025 was a significant step. The number of flights connecting various cities in Uzbekistan and China is growing, Agzamkhodjaev said.

SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev gives a speech at the photo exhibition in Beijing on July 21, 2026.

For his part, SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev hailed the development of Uzbekistan over the past three decades.The SCO chief said that for a quarter of a century, Uzbekistan has been making a significant contribution to the development of the SCO as a major international trans-regional organization, highlighting Tashkent's consistent and constructive position within the SCO.Yermekbayev particularly noted Uzbekistan's growing role in fostering cooperation within the transport and logistics sector. The implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects opens up new horizons for the entire region, helping to shorten transport routes and enhance the efficiency of freight operations, he said.Yermekbayev also shared his observation regarding the upward trend in cooperation: between 2017 and 2024, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with SCO countries increased 2.5-fold.Eldor Tulyakov, executive director of the Development Strategy Center of Uzbekistan, introduced the key areas of implementing the "Uzbekistan-2030" Strategy, socioeconomic transformations taking place in the country through 10 pillars, pointing out that Uzbekistan is no longer merely a market of future promises."It is becoming one of the most dynamic and attractive investment destinations in Central Asia," he said.