Taiwan region can attend APEC meeting by following one-China principle, relevant MoU and practices: mainland spokesperson

Zhu Fenglian Photo: Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council

Taiwan region can participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting as long as it follows the one-China principle, relevant provisions of APEC memorandum of understanding (MoU), and established practices, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday, in response to claims made by the Taiwan regional authorities.At a press conference, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, was asked to comment on claims made by Taiwan regional authorities that an invitation to this year's APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting was sent to Taiwan region via email instead of a letter, and the mainland has given Taiwan region "differential treatment."In response, Zhu said that the Chinese mainland has consistently handled matters concerning the Taiwan region's participation in APEC meetings in accordance with the one-China principle, relevant provisions of APEC MoU and established practices."As long as the abovementioned practices are followed, the Taiwan region can participate in the meeting," Zhu stated.Global Times