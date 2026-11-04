CHINA / SOCIETY
Taiwan region can attend APEC meeting by following one-China principle, relevant MoU and practices: mainland spokesperson
By Global Times Published: Nov 04, 2026 02:44 PM
Zhu Fenglian Photo: Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council

Zhu Fenglian Photo: Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council


Taiwan region can participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting as long as it follows the one-China principle, relevant provisions of APEC memorandum of understanding (MoU), and established practices, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday, in response to claims made by the Taiwan regional authorities.

At a press conference, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, was asked to comment on claims made by Taiwan regional authorities that an invitation to this year's APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting was sent to Taiwan region via email instead of a letter, and the mainland has given Taiwan region "differential treatment."

In response, Zhu said that the Chinese mainland has consistently handled matters concerning the Taiwan region's participation in APEC meetings in accordance with the one-China principle, relevant provisions of APEC MoU and established practices. 

"As long as the abovementioned practices are followed, the Taiwan region can participate in the meeting," Zhu stated.

Global Times


RELATED ARTICLES
APEC parties should contribute solutions to Asia-Pacific, world development: China's commerce minister

All Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) parties should continue to contribute practical and effective "Asia-Pacific solutions" to the development ...

China proposes theme, priorities for 2026 APEC 'China Year'

China proposed openness, innovation and cooperation as the three priorities for the APEC "China Year," and "Building an ...

APEC Symposium and Informal Senior Officials' Meeting held in Shenzhen

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Symposium and Informal Senior Officials' Meeting (ISOM) began on Thursday in Shenzhen, south ...