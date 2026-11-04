Shuttle diplomacy highlights China’s responsible role

China, Middle East Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

This month, several Chinese special envoys and representatives will travel separately to countries in the Middle East, the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa for shuttle visits. The Chinese government's special envoy on the Middle East issue will visit Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia; the Chinese government's special representative on African affairs will visit Ethiopia, Djibouti and Egypt; and the Foreign Ministry's special envoy for Horn of Africa Affairs will visit Eritrea.China's dispatch of three special envoys and representatives to hotspot regions for shuttle mediation at the same time is another concrete practice of its implementation of the Global Security Initiative and participation in regional security governance. It also sends a clear signal: In the face of protracted regional conflicts, China has taken the initiative to engage with the parties concerned to promote peace talks and deescalate tensions, fully demonstrating its responsibility as a major power.The Middle East and the Horn of Africa have now reached a fragile juncture where multiple crises overlap. Security confrontation in the Gulf region has not yet cooled down, and there remains the possibility of a new round of large-scale escalation. Turbulence in the Hormuz Strait and Red Sea shipping lanes continues to impact global supply chains. In the Horn of Africa, internal contradictions and cross-border disputes in some countries are intertwined. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has yet to be fundamentally alleviated, and the Palestinian question has been repeatedly marginalized.It can be said that China's intensive mediation provides an important international public good. Its actions at this time provide the international community with much-needed support and strengthen regional mediators as a valuable force for peace and stability in this turbulent era.China's mediation efforts are welcomed by regional countries. Its diplomatic approach seeks no selfish interests and does not impose solutions on conflicting parties, making it widely accepted by those involved. China has no geopolitical selfish interests in the Middle East and the Horn of Africa; it does not seek spheres of influence, does not engage in camp confrontations, and never imposes its will on regional countries.From proposing a series of Middle East peace initiatives to repeatedly stating its propositions for building regional peace at the Security Council and other international forums, and from supporting the "two-state solution" to the Palestinian question to opposing external interference in regional affairs, the starting point of all China's diplomatic actions has never been to stake out a position or carve out benefits on the regional chessboard. Instead, it has been to genuinely stand on the side of regional countries, supporting them in enhancing strategic autonomy and taking their future and destiny into their own hands. China has maintained long-term friendly cooperation with Gulf Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia and Oman, normal communication with Iran, and mutually respectful partnerships with all countries in the Horn of Africa. This impartial position and sincere advocacy for peace have laid a solid foundation of trust for China's mediation diplomacy, and regional countries generally place high hopes on China's positive role.China is an active player in Middle East mediation diplomacy, with rich experience and fruitful results. In 2023, under China's hosting, Saudi Arabia and Iran achieved reconciliation in Beijing, and this legacy continues to play a positive role in de-escalating and diffusing Middle East conflicts. However, it must be noted that the current situation is far more complex than it was two years ago. The spillover effects of conflict have spread from local disputes to non-traditional security issues; different hotspot issues are more deeply intertwined, and the security concerns of all parties are more sensitive and diverse. China's intensive mediation efforts this time are not expected to solve all deep-seated contradictions at once, nor will they set an unrealistic timetable for peace. Their value lies in reopening communication channels at the most critical and misjudgment-prone moments of escalation, prioritizing de-escalation, and providing a window for negotiations and a chance for peace. It is worth noting that while engaging in mediation, China is also receiving visits from heads of state and senior security officials from Oman, Saudi Arabia and Iran.The world is turning its eyes to China, expecting Beijing to become a mediation center and a hub of reconciliation. China will take this significant trust and expectation seriously, working for peace and stability in the Middle East and Africa, advocating for conflict resolution, and continuously contributing Chinese wisdom and solutions to promote lasting peace and security in the world.The author is a professor at the Middle East Studies Institute of Shanghai International Studies University. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn