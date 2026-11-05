Japan's plan to revise its three security documents lays bare ambition to speed up remilitarization: FM spokesperson

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Japan has rushed to revise its three security documents, drastically boosting military spending, developing offensive capabilities, and laying bare its ambition to speed up remilitarization. Its so-called "greatest strategic challenge" is nothing but a pretext for military expansion under the guise of defense, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a press briefing on Thursday.Guo's remarks were made in response to inquiries from the Global Times regarding Japan's plan to revise its three security documents by the end of this year, namely, the National Security Strategy, National Defense Strategy and Defense Buildup Program. According to media reports, the revision will continue to identify China as the "greatest strategic challenge." The proposals include raising defense spending over the next five years to nearly double the amount under the current plan, with a total budget ranging from 70 trillion to 80 trillion yen ($457 billion to $508 billion)."We have noticed concerns within Japan that the nation's identity as a 'peaceful country' is eroding, with severe repercussions for its economy and people's livelihoods," said Guo.Japanese militarism committed heinous crimes in history, inflicting untold suffering on peoples across the Asia-Pacific and the world. That bitter lesson is still fresh and must not be forgotten, he added.As Japan races ahead with militarization and keeps breaking away from the "exclusively defense-oriented" principle, it poses a grave threat to regional peace and stability and challenges the postwar international order. The international community must stay highly vigilant and jointly rein in such moves, said the spokesperson.Global Times