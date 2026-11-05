China extends anti-subsidy duties on n-Propanol imports from US, effective on Friday: MOFCOM

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

Effective on Friday, countervailing duties will continue to be imposed on imports of n-Propanol originating in the US for a period of five years, China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) announced on Thursday.The countervailing duty rates applicable to US companies are 37.7 percent for The Dow Chemical Company, 34.2 percent for OQ Chemicals Corporation, and 37.7 percent for all other US companies, according to the MOFCOM.The MOFCOM decided to impose countervailing duties on imports of n-Propanol originating in the US effective on November 18, 2020, at rates ranging from 34.2 percent to 37.7 percent, for a period of five years.In response to an application from the Chinese n-Propanol industry, the ministry announced to initiate an expiry review of the countervailing measures applicable to imports of n-Propanol originating in the US, effective on November 18,2025.The MOFCOM determined that, if the countervailing measures were terminated, the subsidization of imports of n-Propanol originating in the US would be likely to continue or recur, and the injury to the Chinese n-Propanol industry would be likely to continue or recur.According to the ministry, n-Propanol is used either directly or after esterification into n-propyl acetate. It is widely employed in the production of food packaging and as a solvent in printing inks for food packaging. n-Propyl acetate is also an important component of electrolyte solutions for lithium-ion batteries used in new-energy vehicles.As a pro-drug intermediate, n-Propanol is extensively used in the production of erythromycin and is an indispensable raw material for macrolide antibiotics. As an excellent solvent, it is widely applied in coatings, paints, adhesives, cosmetics, plastics, and biocides. In addition, n-Propanol is an important raw material in numerous fields, including food additives, feed additives, synthetic fragrances, detergents, plasticizers, lubricants, degreasing agents, adhesives, preservatives, and brake fluids, said the MOFCOM.Global Times