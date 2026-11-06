BUSINESS / ECONOMY
China firmly opposes US sanctions on Chinese firms over Cuba cooperation, vows to protect legitimate rights
By Global Times Published: Nov 06, 2026 03:54 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun



China's cooperation with Cuba is open and aboveboard. China firmly opposes illegal unilateral sanctions and so-called "long-arm jurisdiction" that have no basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council, Guo Jiakun, spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, told a press conference on Friday.

Guo made the remarks as media outlets including the Associated Press reported that the US imposed a new round of sanctions on Cuba and added eight entities and two individuals to its sanctions list, including two Chinese companies.

"China firmly opposes US interference in and disruption of China-Cuba cooperation, firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and opposing external interference, and will take all necessary measures to resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises," Guo noted.

Global Times

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