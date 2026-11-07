China's space station to welcome first-ever foreign astronaut: CMSA

This simulated image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on May 25, 2026 shows the Shenzhou-23 crewed spaceship docking with the radial port of Tiangong's core module Tianhe. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

China's Space Station is set to welcome its first-ever foreign astronaut. A Pakistani astronaut will join the Shenzhou-24 crewed flight mission as a payload specialist, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).After completing a short on-orbit flight, the Pakistani astronaut will return to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft. This will mark the first joint flight involving Chinese and foreign astronauts in the history of China's manned space program.In February 2025, China and Pakistan signed a cooperation agreement on the spaceflight of a Pakistani astronaut to the Chinese space station in Islamabad, officially launching the selection process for Pakistani astronauts.Following a rigorous three-stage selection and assessment process - preliminary selection, secondary selection and final selection - two Pakistani astronaut candidates were chosen. They will undergo training in China and must complete all required training programs and pass the relevant assessments. Upon successful completion, one will be selected to participate in the crewed spaceflight mission, while the other will serve as the backup astronaut for the mission.Global Times