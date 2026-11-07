Debut of giant pandas Ping Ping and Fu Shuang makes them latest stars at Zoo Atlanta

Zoo-goers watch Ping Ping, a giant panda on loan from China, in his new habitat at Zoo Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 6, 2026. Photo: VCG

Giant pandas Ping Ping and Fu Shuang made their first public appearance at Zoo Atlanta on Friday local time after more than a month of acclimation, drawing crowds eager to catch their first glimpse of the beloved animals.The panda pair departed China for the US on September 27 and subsequently underwent routine quarantine procedures. Their 10-year stay at Zoo Atlanta will build on more than two decades of cooperation between the two countries in giant panda conservation.Ping Ping is easily recognizable by his large, dark eye patches. Sturdy yet agile, he is particularly adept at climbing trees and is often seen resting among the branches, the Global Times learned earlier from the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.Fu Shuang has a distinctive tuft of fluffy hair on top of her head and a full, slightly prominent forehead. Round in appearance yet quick to react, she has a keen ability to locate food and can quickly track down enrichment treats hidden by her keepers.Gina Ferrie, vice president of collections and conservation at Zoo Atlanta, described Ping Ping as a sociable panda who loves making friends, while Fu Shuang is a shy, more reserved girl who takes time to warm up to others, according to CCTV News.The two giant pandas are now settling into their upgraded panda habitat, which features new greenery, enrichment facilities, and a swimming pool. Their keepers from Chengdu have also arrived in Atlanta to care for them, according to the media report.Crowds of visitors flocked to Zoo Atlanta to catch a first glimpse of the panda pair, according to multiple media reports. On opening day for the pandas, Zoo Atlanta officials said the zoo was fully booked throughout the day, with all time slots filled by visitors eager to see the pandas, the local media outlet WABE reported."This is the best day of my life," a visitor was quoted as saying by The New York Times. "I forgot there were other animals for a minute," she added."To see these pandas is so awesome that I'd say it's the best thing in my life," eight-year-old Rachel Sutherland said, according to AP News. She said she was partial to Ping Ping because the name reminds her of the color pink.A netizen from the US wrote on Xiaohongshu on Friday that, "I was so excited to meet Ping Ping and Fu Shuang at their debut!" She said that both pandas were very sleepy when she saw them, but Ping Ping eventually came over to eat."This has injected fresh momentum into China-US giant panda cooperation, and also opened a new chapter in the friendship between our two peoples," the spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the US said in a post on X on Saturday.The spokesperson also posted a picture about Chinese Ambassador to the US Xie Feng interacting with Ping Ping, describing it as a "special moment.""This is an extraordinary moment in history for Zoo Atlanta, the City of Atlanta, the state of Georgia, and beyond. Zoo Atlanta is thrilled to be able to introduce Ping Ping and Fu Shuang to our Members and guests," Zoo Atlanta President and CEO Raymond B. King said in a statement, according to ABC News."We are honored to be the stewards of a species that not only brings joy and wonder to people around the world, but which also represents a conservation success story," he said.To ensure the best possible care for Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, Chinese experts and American keepers work together every day to develop care plans, according to a CCTV report. From preparing bamboo and providing enrichment toys to conducting health checks, every detail is carefully considered.China and Zoo Atlanta have collaborated on giant panda conservation research for more than two decades, achieving a series of important results, including the birth of seven giant panda cubs in five litters, according to the Xinhua News Agency.Global Times