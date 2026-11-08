Five dead, 33 injured in building fire in Taiyuan, North China's Shanxi

Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at a high-rise building in Yingze district, Taiyuan, North China's Shanxi Province, on November 8, 2026. Firefighting operations were still underway as of 7 pm. Photo: VCG

Five people have been confirmed dead in a fire in Taiyuan, capital of North China's Shanxi Province, local authorities said on Sunday night.According to a statement posted by the district government on its WeChat account, the fire broke out at 4:59 pm on Sunday. The flames were extinguished by 7 pm, and search and rescue operations concluded at 8:30 pm. A total of 38 people were taken to hospital for treatment, five of whom died.Efforts are underway to treat the injured and assist those affected by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.Global Times