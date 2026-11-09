Fire at apartment building in North China's Shanxi leaves 14 dead

Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at a high-rise building in Yingze district, Taiyuan, North China's Shanxi Province, on November 8, 2026. Firefighting operations were still underway as of 7 pm. Photo: VCG

A fire at an apartment building in Taiyuan, North China's Shanxi Province, has left 14 people dead, according to the latest update from CCTV News on Monday morning.The fire broke out at an apartment building in Yingze district, Taiyuan, at 4:59 pm on Sunday. The open flames were extinguished by 7 pm, and search and rescue operations concluded at 8:30 pm. A total of 38 people were taken to hospital for treatment, with five deaths reported at the time, CCTV News reported earlier.Global Times