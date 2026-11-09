Inner Mongolia International Communication Center uses digital storytelling to boost global visibility

The Inner Mongolia International Communication Center is unveiled on November 8, 2026. Photo: Courtesy of IMICC

The Inner Mongolia International Communication Center (IMICC) was unveiled in Hohhot, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Sunday, according to a press release sent to the Global Times by the center.The establish of IMICC marks the latest effort of Inner Mongolia to promote cultural exchange and mutual understanding through international communication.IMICC is committed to building an international platform reaching out to neighboring countries and engaging audiences around the world. It will tell stories of China in the new era, particularly the new grassland Silk Road, and let the world see a vibrant Inner Mongolia, per the center.IMICC traces its roots back more than 30 years, originating from a Mongolian-language magazine Solonggo launched in 1993. Based on the Solonggo media outlets, the new IMICC marks a further step forward in upgrading the platform, with new multi-lingual websites in Chinese, English and Russian, and official WeChat accounts and channels. It has also launched overseas social media accounts in English, Russian and Slavic languages. These efforts develop a multi-channel, multi-dimensional international communication network to tell stories of China and Inner Mongolia, said the center.IMICC is dedicated to grounding national narratives in relatable, everyday stories from the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Drawing on the region's high-quality development practices, it seeks out compelling stories and distinctive communication highlights, using small yet meaningful perspectives - a landscape that reflects the broader picture, an object that embodies cultural heritage, or an individual event that offers a glimpse of the bigger picture - to showcase the region's magnificent natural scenery, rich cultural heritage and remarkable achievements in advancing Chinese modernization.Through these efforts, the center aims to enhance Inner Mongolia's visibility and influence on the international stage, helping the world gain a better understanding of China and the region.Guided by the principles of people-centered storytelling, video-based presentation and digital-first communication, it has launched a series of internationally oriented, internet-savvy and youth-friendly communication products, including Learning Chinese, I'm Happy in Inner Mongolia and Colorful Inner Mongolia. These products take various forms, including news reports, short videos, documentaries, exclusive interviews, livestreams and commentaries.