176-ton model rolls out as domestic e-trucks move into heavier-duty segment

Photo: Science and Technology Daily

Domestic efforts to electrify heavy-duty mining operations are extending into larger equipment, with a 176-ton pure electric rigid mining dump truck rolling off the production line as domestic manufacturers seek to expand their presence in a market long dominated by established international machinery makers.The CT176RE, developed by the Shiyan-based Chitian Automotive Co, was unveiled recently in Central China's Hubei Province.The vehicle has a rated payload capacity of 176 tons and is equipped with a 2,400-kilowatt-hour battery system, a 1,400-kilowatt electric drive system and a self-developed drive-by-wire chassis and vehicle control system, according to a report by the Science and Technology Daily on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the vehicle features native autonomous driving capability, which boosts operational safety and transport efficiency.The manufacturer says the truck can replenish its battery in 20 minutes and is designed for intensive transportation operations at large open-pit mines.The launch comes as China's mining equipment industry accelerates its transition from diesel-powered vehicles to electric alternatives, with advances in batteries, electric drivetrains and intelligent control systems creating opportunities for domestic manufacturers to move into heavier equipment categories.According to China Energy News, China's sales of new-energy mining trucks exceeded 3,300 units in 2025, up more than 35 percent year-on-year. The figure could reach 6,000 in 2026, according to estimates by the Gaogong Industry Institute as cited by the newspaper.Despite the rapid growth, electric mining vehicles still account for less than 10 percent of the vehicles used in most Chinese mines, indicating considerable room for further adoption.The shift is also changing the competitive landscape of an industry in which international manufacturers such as Caterpillar and Liebherr have traditionally held strong positions in the high-end large mining truck segment.Domestic manufacturers are now seeking to compete not only through vehicle production, but also through the integration of batteries, electric drive systems, charging infrastructure and autonomous operation technologies.China's development of electric mining trucks has progressed from initial product development and smaller-scale applications toward larger payload capacities and fleet deployment.Equipment manufacturer XCMG, for example, entered the new-energy mining equipment sector in 2019 and has since developed a range of electric, hydrogen-powered and hybrid products, the Xinhua News Agency reported in April.Domestic manufacturers are also moving into higher payload classes.Zijin Longking, a subsidiary of mining group Zijin Mining, unveiled its 230-metric-ton ZL230E battery-electric mining truck in August.Earlier, the company delivered its first batch of electric mining trucks for deployment at the Zijinshan Gold-Copper Mine and the high-altitude Julong Copper Mine, marking a move from product development toward commercial operation.The development of larger electric mining trucks nevertheless presents challenges beyond increasing battery capacity.Vehicles operating under heavy loads, on steep gradients and in harsh environments must maintain reliable power output, thermal management, braking performance and battery life during continuous shifts.A recent China Energy News report noted that the transition involves more than replacing diesel engines with batteries, as it requires coordinated advances in power systems, energy replenishment, vehicle reliability and on-site maintenance.