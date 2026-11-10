Liu Rui has been a cartoonist for Global Times since 2003. She is interested in political cartoons and illustrations.
Japan neo-militarism Illustration: Liu Rui/GT
The primary reason why present-day Japan finds itself accused of sliding toward neo‑militarism is its total failure to ...
China and other peace-loving countries will resolutely curb Japan's neo-militarism growth under the guise of "national normalization," Chinese ...
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Saturday sent a ritual offering to the notorious Yasukuni Shrine under the ...