China issues revised rules on human genetic resources management to strengthen biosecurity

A vial representing cell and gene therapies, an emerging field in biopharmaceutical innovation. Photo: VCG

China's National Health Commission (NHC) on Wednesday published an updated version of the detailed implementation rules for the management of human genetic resources, tightening safeguards for national biosecurity and the public interest.The rules, revised from a document first issued in 2023, cover activities involving the collection, preservation and use of China's human genetic resources within the country, as well as providing such resources and information overseas, Xinhua News Agency reported.Human genetic resources generally refer to human organs, tissues and cells containing genetic materials such as DNA, as well as the genetic information derived from them.China's Ministry of State Security revealed that some overseas organizations have illegally collected human blood samples and sought access to genetic resources and research data under the guise of tourism, scientific research and medical testing. In 2025, Guangzhou Customs dismantled a major cross-border smuggling network involving pregnant women's blood samples that spanned 23 provincial-level regions. The smuggling ring illegally exported more than 100,000 samples, generating over 30 million yuan ($4.49 million).The NHC said on Wednesday that the revisions optimize relevant approval and filing procedures and strengthen the regulatory and supervision framework, aiming to ensure that human genetic resources are used in a standardized, secure, and efficient manner.Under the rules, activities involving human genetic resources must comply with relevant laws, regulations and other requirements. They must not endanger China's public health, national security or the public interest.Overseas individuals and organizations are prohibited from collecting or preserving China's human genetic resources within the country or providing such resources to overseas entities, according to the rules.Foreign organizations seeking to use China's human genetic resources for scientific research must comply with Chinese laws and regulations, and conduct their research in cooperation with Chinese institutions.Any entity conducting international collaborative research using China's human genetic resources must obtain approval from the NHC, the document said, adding that the export of human genetic resource materials - including their shipment, mailing or transportation out of China - also requires NHC approval, as well as completion of customs procedures.Global Times