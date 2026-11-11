Chinese FM holds positive, constructive phone talks with US secretary of state

China US Photo: VCG

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday, during which the two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on China-US relations and interactions between the two countries' heads of state. The conversation was positive and constructive, according to a statement released by China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the hard-won momentum toward stability in China-US relations represents a rational choice made by the two major countries based on their respective and shared interests.China's policy toward the US remains stable and consistent, Wang said, adding that China is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with the US, properly handle differences and sensitive issues, support each other in successfully hosting the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and the G20 Summit and translate the vision of building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability into action.Global Times