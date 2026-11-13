Villa Eden, luxury destination for long and healthy living

Pond nearby Dammerung house, 2025 Photos on this page: Courtesy of MF/Milano Finanza





Angelika Schmid, managing owner of Villa Eden Photos on this page: Courtesy of MF/Milano Finanza

The treatment room Photos on this page: Courtesy of MF/Milano Finanza

Living longer, but above all, living better. This is the philosophy that welcomes guests at Villa Eden, a refined five-star luxury retreat nestled in the greenery of Merano, northern Italy, which has been an international reference point for longevity and holistic well-being for over forty years. This philosophy is now taking a further step forward with the launch of the Longevity Member Club, an exclusive circle designed to transform prevention and self-care into a lifestyle to be cultivated every day, even away from the Retreat. The new program arises from the desire to extend the benefits of the experience at Villa Eden over time, through a highly personalized medical-scientific pathway. At the heart of the proposal is an individual Longevity Blueprint, built on the basis of in-depth analyses and periodically updated, to guide each member in their aging journey.The protocol includes blood tests that include about 60 longevity biomarkers, epigenetic tests, and BioAge assessments on approximately 800 markers to estimate biological age and aging pace, body composition evaluations, cardiac checks, and analyses of the autonomic nervous system. These are complemented by nutritional strategies and tailored training programs, with the support of a reference physician, online consultations every 60 days, and a dedicated Longevity Assistant. "For over forty years, we have accompanied our guests during their stay with prevention and care pathways that utilize the most innovative medical-scientific protocols. Now we can offer them the continuous support of our longevity coaching even at home and wherever they are in the world," explains Angelika Schmid, managing owner of Villa Eden.Exclusivity is an integral part of the project: the first 30 Founder Memberships, available by personal invitation, offer privileged conditions, priority in bookings, access to exclusive events, and the opportunity to contribute to the evolution of the Club. This approach prioritizes the quality of relationships and continuity of care over large numbers. However, the Villa Eden experience does not end with the medical-scientific dimension. What makes it unique is also the extraordinary setting in which it takes shape: a historic villa from 1890, immersed in a centuries-old park among pines and majestic cedars of Lebanon, where the elegance of Liberty architecture meets contemporary comfort. Originally built as a summer residence for a Dutch family, the property passed to the Schmid family in the 1970s. In 1982, Karl Schmid transformed it into an innovative beauty farm, anticipating a concept of well-being destined to evolve over time. Since 1993, under the guidance of his daughter Angelika, Villa Eden has consolidated its identity as an exclusive retreat, capable of combining innovation, discretion, and deeply personal hospitality.In the 25 suites, the facility retains the intimate atmosphere of a private residence, far from the impersonality of large hotels. The interior design project, developed with Milanese architect Luca Miazzo, enhances the historical character of the villa through a contemporary language made of refined materials, harmonious proportions, natural light, and elegant details.The intervention does not merely reinterpret the spaces but builds an identity. The charm of the historic villa meets contemporary interior design, where sophistication never sacrifices comfort, and innovation is expressed through a careful sensitivity to materials, proportions, light, and atmosphere. The result is a timeless style, sophisticated yet never cold, exclusive but far from any formality. Each environment invites one to slow down, to feel at ease, to experience the space naturally. This is the distinctive hallmark of Villa Eden: a discreet luxury capable of conveying personality without imposing itself, where elegance is also measured by the sense of familiarity that accompanies the guest.It is in this context that the concept of Timeless Longevity takes shape, the vision that unites preventive medicine, holistic well-being, and attention to quality of life. The spaces are designed to slow down, offering guests a place to dedicate themselves to self-care, rediscover their natural rhythm, and cultivate well-being in an authentic and reassuring environment. Architecture thus dialogues with the philosophy of longevity: just as well-being requires balance, continuity, and care, a valuable interior design project is born from the ability to harmonize different elements without losing coherence. Contemporary design does not erase memory but enhances it; comfort does not renounce beauty; luxury does not manifest through excess but in the quality of the experience. The true uniqueness of Villa Eden perhaps lies precisely in this apparent simplicity: managing to be a destination of excellence without ceasing to feel like a home.The gastronomic experience also participates in this philosophy: under the guidance of chef Marcello Corrado, the cuisine interprets gourmet taste through proposals that combine pleasure and detox nutrition. Complementing the offer are cutting-edge wellness and beauty treatments, a cosmetic line developed by the Retreat, and a highly specialized medical team. A member of The Leading Hotels of the World and awarded two Michelin Keys in 2026, Villa Eden thus represents a synthesis of excellent hospitality and a culture of prevention. "With the Villa Eden Longevity Members Club, we have transformed the idea of longevity into a true lifestyle. A vision that embraces luxury hospitality, prevention, and medicine for better aging, placing the value of personal relationships that last over time at its center," emphasizes Angelika Schmid. This is the essence of Timeless Longevity: not simply chasing time, but learning to live it better in a place where the beauty of spaces, personal care, and the quality of relationships become part of a unique, exclusive wellness experience.