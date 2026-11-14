Chinese Embassy slams baseless accusations against Chinese firms in Mexico, urges US business representative to stop interfering

An aerial view shows containers stacked on a cargo ship at the Port of Lázaro Cárdenas in Michoacán, Mexico, on April 25, 2025. Photo: VCG

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Mexico said accusations by Larry Rubin, president of the American Society of Mexico, that Chinese companies operating in Mexico are interfering in Mexico's sovereignty are entirely baseless. Rubin had urged the Mexican government to review the operations of Chinese companies, including Huawei in Mexico, and the spokesperson noted the Chinese Enterprises Association in Mexico has issued a strong response statement. A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Mexico said accusations by Larry Rubin, president of the American Society of Mexico, that Chinese companies operating in Mexico are interfering in Mexico's sovereignty are entirely baseless. Rubin had urged the Mexican government to review the operations of Chinese companies, including Huawei in Mexico, and the spokesperson noted the Chinese Enterprises Association in Mexico has issued a strong response statement.

China and Mexico are old friends and good partners who treat each other with mutual respect and equality. China has consistently required Chinese companies operating overseas to abide by local laws and regulations, respect local customs and fulfill their social responsibilities, the embassy said in a post on its official WeChat account on Saturday.Chinese companies investing and operating in Mexico have helped create local jobs, promote industrial development and support Mexico's modernization. They are participants in and contributors to mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, according to the statement.From advocating restrictions on trade with China during the review of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), to urging Mexico to distance itself from China and other BRICS countries, Rubin has repeatedly sought to dictate whom Mexico should engage and cooperate with. Now, under the pretext of defending Mexico's sovereignty, he has once again smeared Chinese companies without any basis. Such actions are precisely what shows disrespect for Mexico's sovereignty, the spokesperson said.Mexico has the right to independently choose its partners. No ill-informed individual has the authority to dictate its choices. We urge people like Rubin to stop using fabricated allegations to disrupt normal China-Mexico cooperation and to stop interfering in Mexico's sovereignty with a condescending, self-righteous attitude, said the spokesperson.Global Times