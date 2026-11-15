China’s AI animated dramas gain ground in overseas markets

Snapshot of Hongguo Short Drama Photo: Hongguo app

China's AI-powered animated short dramas are rapidly gaining ground in overseas markets, emerging as a new driving force in the global expansion of Chinese online audiovisual content.From dominating overseas short-drama rankings to attracting a growing international audience, the genre is tapping into the global appetite for bite-sized digital entertainment.In October, Chinese companies led investment in 82 of the top 100 short dramas overseas. The number of active users watching AI-generated animated dramas in overseas markets has surpassed 150 million, while Chinese companies account for nine of the top 10 overseas short-drama apps by revenue, China Newsweek reported.Around 10 Chinese companies have now established overseas short-drama platforms, while more than a dozen short-drama apps targeting international markets have launched dedicated channels for AI-generated animated dramas, the report said.Zhang Peng, a cultural researcher and associate professor at Nanjing Normal University, told the Global Times that the rapid growth of AI-generated animated dramas in China has been driven by a combination of technological advances, market demand and changes in content production.Generative AI has significantly lowered the costs and technical barriers involved in producing animated content. Tasks such as character design, scene creation, voice generation and video production can now be completed more quickly, allowing creators and production teams to develop content with fewer resources and shorter production cycles, Zhang noted.Guixi, a sci-fi short drama launched in May without a celebrity cast or marketing, has amassed over 100 million views on a budget of about 200,000 yuan ($29,980). The creator, an art major, independently handled the entire production process, from world-building and scriptwriting to visual generation, editing and soundtrack production.AI-generated animated dramas build on the popularity of short-form, serialized storytelling. Their relatively short episodes, fast-paced stories and visually engaging formats are well suited to mobile viewing habits. They also offer creators opportunities to experiment with different genres and storylines, respond quickly to audience preferences and test new concepts at relatively low cost, Zhang said.According to estimates by analytics firm DataEye Research Institute, China's combined market for micro-short dramas and AI-generated animated dramas is expected to exceed 121 billion yuan in 2026, with the AI-generated drama and animation segment alone projected to surpass 40 billion yuan.Despite their potential for growth, Chinese AI-generated comic dramas face several challenges as they expand overseas.One major challenge is localization. A story that resonates with Chinese audiences may not necessarily appeal to viewers in other markets. Cultural references, humor, character relationships and narrative conventions need to be adapted to local tastes rather than simply translated. High-quality dubbing, subtitles and culturally appropriate storytelling are also essential to retaining overseas audiences, Zhang said.Liu Zun, director of the DataEye Research Institute, said that content adapted with deeper localization generally performs significantly better in terms of audience retention and monetization than dramas that are simply translated and repackaged for overseas audiences.According to DataEye, the share of locally produced content in the overseas short-drama market rose from 32 percent to 53 percent in 2026.Another challenge is maintaining content quality. Although AI can accelerate production, it may still struggle with character consistency, visual continuity, natural dialogue and coherent storytelling. As competition intensifies, audiences are likely to demand more than novelty and low production costs, the professor said.Overseas platforms must find sustainable business models, balancing user acquisition costs, subscription or advertising revenue, and audience retention, Zhang added. "Long-term success will depend not only on production efficiency, but also on original storytelling, cultural understanding and the ability to build a lasting connection with international audiences."